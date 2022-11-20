The update also comes with up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper.
20 Nov, 2022
Samsung One UI 5.0 allows Galaxy phone and tablet users to customize their home screen with new colour options, icons and quick panels
20 Nov, 2022
While the Samsung OneUI 5.0 updates the firmware version F926BXXU2DVK3 to Galaxy Z Fold 3.
20 Nov, 2022
Firmware versions for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are F721NKSU1BVK5 and F936NKSU1BVK5, respectively.
20 Nov, 2022
20 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!