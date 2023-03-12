Tech giant Samsung will reportedly launch its next-generation Galaxy SmartTag later this year. (Photo: IANS)
The new Galaxy SmartTag is expected to come with improved wireless range and beeper volume. (Photo: IANS)
Samsung will likely unveil its new Galaxy SmartTag alongside its next-generation wearable devices-- the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Watch 6.
The upcoming object tracker is likely to come with enhanced security measures to prevent unauthorised tracking.
Samsung will launch the second-generation Galaxy SmartTag lineup in the third quarter of this year.
