Galaxy SmartTag

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly launch its next-generation Galaxy SmartTag later this year. (Photo: IANS)

12 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Wireless range

The new Galaxy SmartTag is expected to come with improved wireless range and beeper volume. (Photo: IANS)

The Next-Generation Galaxy SmartTag

Samsung will likely unveil its new Galaxy SmartTag alongside its next-generation wearable devices-- the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Watch 6.

Enhanced security measures

The upcoming object tracker is likely to come with enhanced security measures to prevent unauthorised tracking.

Galaxy SmartTag launch date

Samsung will launch the second-generation Galaxy SmartTag lineup in the third quarter of this year.

