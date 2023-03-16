Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Debut

16 Mar, 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been priced at Rs. 38,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G starts at Rs. 30,999 for its base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant
The smartphone is available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colour options. Galaxy A34 5G is available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Silver colour options.
Starting from March 16, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will be available for pre-orders on the company website, with deliveries commencing from March 28.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with triple rear camera units that are accompanied by an LED flash. Both smartphones have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with dual SIM (nano) support and run on Android 11 with One UI 5.1 on top.
Samsung promises to provide four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for both devices.
The phones feature Super AMOLED displays with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G come with 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.
They also offer similar connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.
The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery by Samsung, which is claimed to last for up to two days on a single charge.
