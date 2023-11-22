SIMPLIFIED! 7 Tips to Send Voice Messages On Google Messages
Check whether Google messages is updated or not.
Click on "+" icon to start a new conversation and select a contact.
Look for the microphone icon and hold it with your mouse’s pointer.
Record the message you want to deliver.
Click on the send button to send the voice message.
Google Messages will play back your recorded voice message. If you're satisfied, hit the "Send" button.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Powerful Rules To Extend Phone’s Battery Life