Upcoming Smartphones Launching This October 2023
02 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
As per a report by India Today, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to debut on October 4 as well.
Reportedly, this upcoming phone is anticipated to sport a 6.4-inch display
The phone is packed with triple camera arrangement featuring 50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP camera sensors.
On October 4, Vivo is set to unveil its Vivo V29 and the Vivo V29 Pro, which will be introduced in India.
The Vivo V29 has already made its appearance on Flipkart, in anticipation of the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.
Google Pixel 8 Series
Pixel 8 is anticipated to come with a 6.17-inch FHD display
Pixel 8 Pro might sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.
Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are rumored to be driven by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Horrifying Science Experiments Of All Time