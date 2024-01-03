List of Smartphones to be Launched in January 2024
03 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
OnePlus 12 is preparing to launch OnePlus 12 on January 23, 2024 in India.
OnePlus 12 series’ starting price is likely to be around Rs 60,000.
Redmi Note 13 is scheduled to be launched in India on January 4, 2024.
Redmi Note 13 is expected to feature AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Galaxy S24 is all set to be launched on January 17, 2024, according to reports.
Samsung Galaxy S24 will have three variants -- Vanilla, Plus, and Ultra -- featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
Vivo X100 series is expected to be launched on January 4, 2024.
Vivo X100 and X100 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution.
