Telegram Secret Chat: 6 Steps On How To Create One

30 Mar, 2023
Telegram secret chat is a dynamic feature of the messaging app making the chats more secure and private. In addition, the secret chats on Telegram are end-to-end encrypted, which means only the sender and receiver of the secret messages can read the content.
Secret chats disappear when you log out or delete the Telegram app. Secret chats are available in iOS, Android and macOS apps. Web and window doesn't support it.
Select any person from your contact list to begin Secret Chat. Go to his/her profile.
Now use the three-dot menu at the top and choose the Start Secret Chat option. Lastly, click on Start when prompted.
Confirm the selection by tapping Start. Once you start a Secret Chat, you will see a lock icon next to the user’s name in the header of the chat.
To set messages in a Secret Chat to self-destruct after being read, open the chat in which you want to use this option. Select the desired time limit (from one second to one week). You will see the time limit set for the Secret Chat in the Message field.
Secret Chat mode only works for one-on-one conversations and not for groups (of any size). Once you enter Secret Chat mode, Telegram enables end-to-end encryption. This means that only you and the recipient can read the messages. No one else can access or decipher the messages, including Telegram
