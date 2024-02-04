These 7 Supercool AI Features on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Amaze You
04 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
From Circle to Search, to Live translation, Here are all the Galaxy AI superpowers running on the Galaxy S24 series.
Circle to Search feature uses Google Lens to look up any object on internet.
Galaxy AI Note Assist, offers AI-generated summaries, templates and more.
Galaxy AI Chat Assist with real-time translation available in 13 languages.
Galaxy AI Generative Edit tool allows for simple edits like erasing, recomposing, and remastering.
Galaxy AI Live Translation on calls for zero loss in translation.
Galaxy AI comes with new Smart Switch, to transfer the content on your previous phone be it photos, contacts, calendar events, notes, apps, themes, device settings, and more.
