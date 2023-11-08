Vivo T2x 5G: Starting Rs 12,999
08 Nov, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Samsung Galaxy M14: Starting Rs 14,990
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Starting Rs 13,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G: Starting Rs 12,999
Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Starting Rs 12,999
POCO M4 Pro 5G: Starting Rs 12,999
Motorola Moto G51 5G: Starting Rs 13,999
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Starting Rs 13,999
Motorola Moto G62 5G: Starting Rs 14,999
Infinix Note 30 5G: Starting Rs 14,999
