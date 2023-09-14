Top 10 Countries Selling iPhone 15 at Cheaper Prices
14 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
India: iPhone 15 for 128GB is available at Rs 79,900 in India.
United States: iPhone 15 series is being sold at $999 (approx Rs 82,800) in the United States.
Compared to Indian counterparts, iPhone 15 Pro sells for around Rs 52,000 cheaper in the US.
UAE: iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in Dubai start at AED 3,399 and AED 3,799, respectively.
Hong Kong: iPhone 15 models start from HKD 6,899 for the 15, which converts to Rs 73,000 and HKD 7,699 for the 15 Plus.
Japan: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available for 1,24,800 YEN (approx Rs 70,200) and 1,39,800 YEN (approx Rs 78,600).
Canada: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Canada begin at $1,129 (approx Rs 69,000) and $1,279 (approx Rs 78,200), respectively.
South Korea: The total cost of iPhone 15 will come approximately Rs 45,000 to Rs 95,000.
Singapore: The total cost of iPhone 15 might range from Rs 35,000 to Rs 70,000.
