Top 10 Custom OS Based On Android 14
03 Mar, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
LineageOS: Known for stability and extensive customization options.
Arrow OS: Includes a "Screen Recorder" feature for easy screen recording.
CarbonROM: Known for stability, reliability, and various customization options like themes and fonts.
Evolution X: Highly customizable with features like a built-in theme engine and custom gestures.
RiceDroid Os: A new OS with unique features tailored for Android devices.
RisingOs: Offers a more intuitive and user-friendly experience based on the Linux kernel.
OctaviOs: Utilizes a microkernel architecture for flexibility and customization.
AwakenOs: Focuses on power, efficiency, and maintaining fast performance over time.
CherishOs: An all-in-one productivity app for managing daily tasks efficiently.
DerpFest Os: Provides an optimized experience and high customizability compared to stock OS.
