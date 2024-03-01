Top 10 Home Gadgets To Make Your Life Easier

01 Mar, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Smart Speakers: Voice controlled commands to play music, set alarms, get news updates etc.

Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Automatically clean your floors, with scheduled timing and ease.

Smart Lighting: Control lighting with voice or phone, including ambience, colours and more.

Smart Plugs: Turn ordinary appliances into smart ones, can be controlled with voice or phone.

Smart Door Locks: For enhanced security and convenience.

Air Purifiers: To improve indoor air quality, including dust, smoke, and allergens

Smart Security Cameras: Monitor home from anywhere, get alerts on smartphone.

Thanks For Reading!

