Top 10 Indian CEOs in Global Tech Firms
10 Jun, 2023
Satya Narayana Nadella is the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft,
Neal Mohan is an American business executive and the current CEO of YouTube.
Pichai Sundararajan (Sundar Pichai) is an Indian-American and chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc.
Shantanu Narayen has been the chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Adobe Inc.
Arvind Krishna is the CEO of IBM since April 2020 and took on the role of Chairman in January 2021.
Nikesh Arora on June 1, 2018, took on the role of CEO and chairman at Palo Alto Networks.
Sanjay Mehrotra is the CEO of Micron Technology.
Amanpal Bhutani is the chief executive officer of GoDaddy.
Yamini Rangan is Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot.
Rangarajan Raghuram is the Chief Executive Officer at Vmware Inc.
Ganesh Moorthy is the president and CEO at Microchip Technology.
Jayshree Ullal is the president and CEO of Arista Networks, a cloud networking company.
