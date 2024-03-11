Top 10 Instagram Features You MUST Know

11 Mar, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Instagram DM Game: nostalgic for the classic phone games, such as Breakout or Pong, that used to come pre-installed.

Quick Share Menu: Easily share posts with friends by tapping and holding the send icon under the post content to access a pop-up with contacts you interact with most

Moderate Comments: Keep your comment section clean by setting up custom words to hide spam, bot, and troll comments under your posts.

Upload Photos Without Cropping: by using the Expand icon in the lower-left corner of the Post picker to adjust images to a 4:5 aspect ratio

Add Music to Instagram Story: Use the music sticker to add any music to your Instagram Stories easily

Schedule IG Posts: Schedule your image posts, carousels, Stories, and Reels in advance within the app or through social media management tools like Statusbrew

Create a Close Friends List: Organize your feed by creating a list of close friends for easier sharing and interaction

Sell Products Using Shoppable Posts: Tag products in your posts to direct viewers to product pages, ideal for businesses looking to promote products

Add Special Characters in Your Bio: Make your bio stand out by adding unique characters without needing coding skills

Follow Hashtags: Stay updated on trends or interests by following hashtags that you find relevant

Find Liked Posts: Easily access and view your liked posts history on Instagram, allowing you to revisit content you enjoyed

Thanks For Reading!

