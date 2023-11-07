Top 10 Most Popular Mobile Games In India
07 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Ludo King is a classic board game that can be played between two or four players with 500+ million downloads.
Garena’s Free Fire Max is a battle royal game that drops 50 players on a remote island and players have to fight for their survival.
Among Us is another popular online game that allows 4-15 players as you attempt to prep your spaceship for departure.
Apex Legends Mobile game captures the core Apex Legends experience from PC and brings some new mobile-exclusive mechanics like the perk system.
Asphalt 9: Legends is one of the best racing games on mobile phones.
Genshin Impact is an extremely popular game with a huge open world set in Tevyat.
Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground is pretty much inspired by PUBG Mobile and offers a similar shooting experience.
Roblox is another mobile game that lets you be a part of a huge virtual universe.
World Cricket Championship 3 is another mobile game that offers a realistic cricket experience.
