Top 10 MUST Have Photography Apps For DSLR Like Images
09 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Mobile photography lets one click high quality pictures in the pocket sized device. With these apps, you can take your photography to the next level.
Manual Camera: This app gives you full manual control over your camera settings, just like a DSLR. (Google Play Store)
Open Camera: An open-source and free app, and it has a wide range of features, including burst mode, time-lapse, and HDR.(Google Play Store)
Camera Zoom FX Premium: This app is designed to mimic a DSLR camera as closely as possible. (Google Play Store)
Moment Pro Camera: This app has a wide range of manual controls, as well as features like live histograms, zebras, and focus peaking. (Google Play Store)
Adobe Photoshop Camera: This app is a fun and creative way to take photos with wide array of filters and effects. (Google Play Store)
Halide Camera: supports RAW capture and has a built-in RAW editor. (Apple App Store)
ProCamera: This app is another great option for passionate photographers with DSLR like controls. (Apple App Store)
Camera+ 2: This app is great all-around camera app with a wide range of features, including manual controls, filters, and effects. (Apple App Store)
Snapseed: This is a powerful photo editing app twith tools, like selective adjustments and brushes. (Apple App Store)
VSCO: This app is popular for its filters and presets. It also has a built-in camera with some basic manual controls. (Apple App Store)
