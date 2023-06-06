Top 10 Popular Social Media Platforms
06 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Facebook is the most popular social media platform with 2.9 billion active users.
YouTube is the second most popular social media platform with 2.2 billion active users.
WhatsApp is the third most popular social media platform with 2 billion active users.
Instagram is the fourth most popular social media platform with 2 billion active users.
TikTok is the fifth most popular social media platform with 1 billion active users.
Snapchat is the sixth most popular social media platform with 538 million active users.
LinkedIn is the ninth most popular social media platform with 250 million active users.
