Top 10 Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

15 Mar, 2023
Redmi 9 Prime is available at Rs 10,499 and comes with a quad camera setup, good processor, good battery life.
POCO C55 is available for users at Rs 8,999 and the phone comes with 71-inch panel with HD+ resolution.
Realme C33 is available at Rs 8,790 and comes with 6.2-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.
POCO M2 is available at Rs 9,499 for users and comes with capable processor, quad cameras, fast-charging support.
Realme Narzo 30A is available at Rs 8,999 and the phone comes as a successor to the Narzo 20A.
Infinix Hot 10S is available at Rs 9,999 and comes with a capable processor, a smooth 90Hz display, and a 48MP primary camera.
Realme C15 comes for users at Rs 9,250 and features 6,000mAh battery and quad cameras at a budget price.
Redmi 9 is cheaply available for users at just Rs8,694. If you are looking for a phone that delivers reliably on most fronts, this is a good choice indeed.
Tecno Spark 7T is available at Rs 8,999 for users and comes with a distinct design in this price bracket.
Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at Rs 10,499 and has an exceptionally long battery life, high refresh rate display, great processor.
