Top 10 Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

15 Mar, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Redmi 9 Prime at Rs 10,499

Redmi 9 Prime is available at Rs 10,499 and comes with a quad camera setup, good processor, good battery life.

POCO C55 at Rs 8,999

POCO C55 is available for users at Rs 8,999 and the phone comes with 71-inch panel with HD+ resolution.

Realme C33 at Rs 8,790

Realme C33 is available at Rs 8,790 and comes with 6.2-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

POCO M2 at Rs 9,499

POCO M2 is available at Rs 9,499 for users and comes with capable processor, quad cameras, fast-charging support.

Realme Narzo 30A at Rs 8,999

Realme Narzo 30A is available at Rs 8,999 and the phone comes as a successor to the Narzo 20A.

Infinix Hot 10S at Rs 9,999

Infinix Hot 10S is available at Rs 9,999 and comes with a capable processor, a smooth 90Hz display, and a 48MP primary camera.

Realme C15 at Rs 9,250

Realme C15 comes for users at Rs 9,250 and features 6,000mAh battery and quad cameras at a budget price.

Redmi 9 at Rs8,694

Redmi 9 is cheaply available for users at just Rs8,694. If you are looking for a phone that delivers reliably on most fronts, this is a good choice indeed.

Tecno Spark 7T at Rs 8,999

Tecno Spark 7T is available at Rs 8,999 for users and comes with a distinct design in this price bracket.

Samsung Galaxy F12 at Rs 10,499

Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at Rs 10,499 and has an exceptionally long battery life, high refresh rate display, great processor.

