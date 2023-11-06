Top 10 Smartphones Under Rs 25,000 In India
06 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available in Indian market at just over Rs 20,000.
Motorola Edge 40 Neo boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a large 5,000mAh battery, and fast 68W charging.
Motorola Edge 40 Neo excels in capturing Insta-worthy photos under favourable lighting conditions.
iQOO Z7 Pro is an excellent smartphone available in India for Rs 25,000.
iQOO Z7 Pro comes in two storage options — 128GB and 256GB, both coupled with 8GB of RAM.
iQOO Z7 Pro features a visually appealing curved display with vibrant colour reproduction and slim bezels
Lava Agni 2 is a good choice for a phone priced under Rs 25,000.
Lava Agni 2’s features include an efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and 8GB RAM.
Poco X5 Pro sports a sleek and stylish design with eye-catching colour options.
Poco X5 Pro is powered by the tried-and-tested Snapdragon 778G chipset, which ensures smooth performance for multitasking and gaming.
Poco X5 Pro comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
