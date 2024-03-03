10 Smartwatches For Kids In 2024
03 Mar, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Kids are in nature, playful, lively and wanderers. To cater for such an audience here are smartwatches for Kids.
Fitbit Ace 3: An activity tracker suitable for kids who want a tech-savvy feel.
Angel Watch: Known for its outstanding tracking features and SOS call feature.
TickTalk 4: Offers unique features like voice-to-text that both kids and parents appreciate.
Gabb Watch 3: Stands out for easy setup, great deals, and a cute digital pet feature
Verizon Gizmo Watch 3: Considered intuitive for kids to use and manage, with reliable features.
MOVCTON M1 Smart Watch for Kids: Offers all-day activity tracking, GPS-enabled features, educational games, and notifications for calls and messages.
