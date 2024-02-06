Check Top 8 Latest Android Phones For Best Selfies
06 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Google Pixel 6a is quite powerful, has a decent-looking screen and takes excellent photos.
Google Pixel 7a is an amazing phone for anyone looking to get a capable device without breaking the bank.
Google Pixel 8 brings improved performance and battery life, and some pretty incredible cameras for selfie.
Motorola Razr+ brings back the glory days of the original Razr and does it in style.
OnePlus 12 sees the brand continue what the OnePlus 11 started, a return to its roots.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G brings along some solid specs and a fantastic design for the price point.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is another incredibly capable phone foe selfie.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the future of smartphones that brings along generations of refinement.
