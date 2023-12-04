Top 8 Social Media Apps by Monthly Active Users
04 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Facebook is the most popular social media app with 3 billion monthly active users
YouTube, with 2.5 billion monthly active users, is the second most popular app
With 2 billion monthly active users, Instagram is the third most popular app
TikTok is the fourth most popular app with 1.2 billion monthly active users
Snapchat, with 750 million monthly active users, is the fifth most popular app
With 541 million monthly active users, Twitter is the sixth most popular app
Pinterest is the seventh most popular app with 465 million monthly active users
Reddit is the eighth most popular app, with 430 million monthly active users
