Top 8 Social Media Apps by Monthly Active Users

04 Dec, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Facebook is the most popular social media app with 3 billion monthly active users

YouTube, with 2.5 billion monthly active users, is the second most popular app

With 2 billion monthly active users, Instagram is the third most popular app

TikTok is the fourth most popular app with 1.2 billion monthly active users

Snapchat, with 750 million monthly active users, is the fifth most popular app

With 541 million monthly active users, Twitter is the sixth most popular app

Pinterest is the seventh most popular app with 465 million monthly active users

Reddit is the eighth most popular app, with 430 million monthly active users

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Easy Tips to Organize Your Digital Life

 Find Out More