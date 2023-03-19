19 Mar, 2023
OpenAI has released a powerful new image- and text-understanding AI model, GPT-4, that the company calls “the latest milestone in its effort in scaling up deep learning.”
19 Mar, 2023
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced a new round of layoffs, cutting another 10,000 jobs.
19 Mar, 2023
Poco launched Poco X5 5G smartphone in India.
19 Mar, 2023
Microsoft has announced Copilot 365 for its suite of productivity apps
19 Mar, 2023
Former US president Donald Trump is back on Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube.
19 Mar, 2023
Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Smart TV lineup with the launch of its first Fire TV
19 Mar, 2023
Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A-series of smartphones with the launch of Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 smartphones.
19 Mar, 2023
Qualcomm has launched its new mid-range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, built on the 4nm fabrication node of TSMC.
19 Mar, 2023
Oppo has launched its first foldable smartphone in India, Find N2 Flip.
19 Mar, 2023
Airtel introduced unlimited 5G data for its prepaid and postpaid customers, removing the capping on data usage across all existing plans.
19 Mar, 2023
