Top Technology News of The Week

19 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

ChatGPT-4 Launched

OpenAI has released a powerful new image- and text-understanding AI model, GPT-4, that the company calls “the latest milestone in its effort in scaling up deep learning.”

Meta Sacks 10,000 More Jobs

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced a new round of layoffs, cutting another 10,000 jobs.

Poco X5 5G launched in India

Poco launched Poco X5 5G smartphone in India.

Microsoft brings AI to Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Microsoft has announced Copilot 365 for its suite of productivity apps

YouTube Ban on Donald Trump Removed

Former US president Donald Trump is back on Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube.

Redmi Smart TV with Fire TV debuts in India

Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Smart TV lineup with the launch of its first Fire TV

Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G in India

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A-series of smartphones with the launch of Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 smartphones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Official Now

Qualcomm has launched its new mid-range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, built on the 4nm fabrication node of TSMC.

Oppo Launches Find N2 Flip

Oppo has launched its first foldable smartphone in India, Find N2 Flip.

Airtel offers unlimited 5G data for free

Airtel introduced unlimited 5G data for its prepaid and postpaid customers, removing the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

