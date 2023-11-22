UPDATE! Meta's AI Chatbot Soon on WhatsApp
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is set to introduce a feature that includes a shortcut for opening AI-powered chats directly from the Chats tab.
This feature is currently accessible to select beta testers.
As per reports, the feature aims to assist users in their daily activities by providing advice and suggestions.
As outlined in the report, a new button is placed in the Chats tab above the icon for starting new chats.
With this button, users can easily access AI-powered chats, streamlining the process for increased speed and convenience.
In addition, WhatsApp has launched a 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to enhance user awareness regarding its safety features and combat the dissemination of misinformation on the platform.
The campaign encourages people to verify potentially suspicious information through fact-checking organisations on WhatsApp Channels.
