Valentine's Day: Top 10 Tech-Gifts For Your Partner
09 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Ember Mug 2: This smart mug keeps your drink at your perfect temperature for over 2 hours, with an app to adjust and personalize presets.
Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light: Mimicking a natural sunrise, this light brightens gradually, promoting a more peaceful awakening.
Nanoleaf Lines: creates stunning light designs on walls or ceilings with modular panels, controllable via app or voice assistants.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Blocks out distractions with rich sounds and are comfortable, effective noise-cancelling earbuds.
Fitbit Inspire 3: This sleek tracker monitors steps, sleep, heart rate, and more, motivating you to move and stay active.
Kindle Paperwhite: reders delight with a 6.8-inch glare-free display, 16 GB storage, 10-week battery life, and waterproof design.
Hidrate Spark Steel Smart Water Bottle: It comes with a stainless steel flask, Bluetooth connectivity, and a smart LED sensor puck.
BoAt Smartring: A stylish ring with a ceramic and metal build, smart touch control, 6-axis motion sensor, and water resistance up to 5ATM.
Razer Anzu smart glasses: Smart glasses with blue light filtering, low latency audio, built-in mic and speakers, and touch-enabled capabilities.
Nintendo Switch Lite: A gift for the gamer, this device comes with a 5.5-inch touch screen display, available in blue, and weighing 0.61 lbs.
