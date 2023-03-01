Vivo V27 Pro OS

Vivo V27 Pro is a dual SIM (nano) device that run on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

01 Mar, 2023

Vivo V27 Pro Display

They smartphone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo V27 Pro RAM

Vivo V27 Pro is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC that can be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Vivo V27 Pro Camera

Vivo V27 Pro features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS

Vivo V27 Pro Connectivity

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, Galileo, Navic, and a USB Type-C port.

