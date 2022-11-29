The all-new Vivo Y02 is an entry-level phone that comes powered by an octa-core chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
29 Nov, 2022
It is priced at IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in Indonesia. Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue are the colour variants of the smartphone.
29 Nov, 2022
Vivo Y02 is offered in a single model. The phone packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.
29 Nov, 2022
The Vivo Y02 smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ FullView display with 720x1600 pixel resolution.
29 Nov, 2022
The handset runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition operating system.
29 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!