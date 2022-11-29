Vivo Y02 Battery

The all-new Vivo Y02 is an entry-level phone that comes powered by an octa-core chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y02 Price and Colour

It is priced at IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in Indonesia. Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue are the colour variants of the smartphone.

Vivo Y02 Storage

Vivo Y02 is offered in a single model. The phone packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

Vivo Y02 specification

The Vivo Y02 smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ FullView display with 720x1600 pixel resolution.

Vivo Y02 Features

The handset runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition operating system.

