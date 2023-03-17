WhatsApp Allows Users to Extract Text From Images

17 Mar, 2023
WhatsApp said it is rolling out this feature to everyone after installing the latest WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.77 update.
After users open an image which contains text, they will see a new button that allows them to copy text from the image.
The new text detection function is a recent addition to WhatsApp’s on-going effort to introduce quality of life (QoL) features.
Last month, WhatsApp was reportedly rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which allows users to convert images into stickers.
Earlier this week, WhatsApp was rolling out the 'voice status updates' feature on iOS, with which users can record a voice note and share it through Status.
