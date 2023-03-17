WhatsApp Allows Users to Extract Text From Images

Manmath Nayak

All About New Feature

WhatsApp said it is rolling out this feature to everyone after installing the latest WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.77 update.

Copy Text From Image

After users open an image which contains text, they will see a new button that allows them to copy text from the image.

Recent Addition

The new text detection function is a recent addition to WhatsApp’s on-going effort to introduce quality of life (QoL) features.

Sticker Maker Tool

Last month, WhatsApp was reportedly rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which allows users to convert images into stickers.

Voice Status Update

Earlier this week, WhatsApp was rolling out the 'voice status updates' feature on iOS, with which users can record a voice note and share it through Status.

