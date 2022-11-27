Blocked On WhatsApp? Check 4 Ways To Find Out

Here are some of the ways to know whether you have been blocked or not on WhatsApp.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
You won’t be able to view the contact’s last seen or online status in the chat window.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
You will not be able to view the contact’s profile picture.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
Any messages sent to a contact who has blocked you will always show one check mark (message sent), and never show a second check mark (message delivered).(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
You can attempt calling the contact in any way (voice or video) to validate this. The call will not connect if blocked. If the call is connected, then you are not blocked.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
