Share Contact Cards

WhatsApp on Saturday started to roll out the ability to share contact cards on Windows beta.

Manmath Nayak

Amazing New Feature

WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to share contact cards within the same chat share sheet, reports WABetaInfo.

How It Works

Interestingly, the entry point ‘Contacts’ will appear if the feature is already enabled for the user's WhatsApp account.

Can Add To Address Book

With this feature, when a user shares a contact card, the recipient can easily add it to their address book.

WhatsApp Polls

Earlier this week, WhatsApp had rolled out the ability to create polls on Windows beta.

