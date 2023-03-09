What Is WhatsApp’s New Text Editor Feature

Manmath Nayak

New Feature For Drawing Tool

WhatsApp is working on a new text editor feature for the drawing tool that will enhance the customization experience.

Still Under Process

The text editor feature is still in the development stage on WhatsApp for Android.

New Fonts And Tools

The new text editor feature will bring a very different experience to users by offering new fonts and tools to improve the drawing editor.

Easily Switch Between Fonts

The new feature will allow users to easily switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options shown above the keyboard.

Change Text Alignment

With the new feature, users can change text alignment to the left, center, or right.

