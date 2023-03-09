09 Mar, 2023
WhatsApp is working on a new text editor feature for the drawing tool that will enhance the customization experience.
The text editor feature is still in the development stage on WhatsApp for Android.
The new text editor feature will bring a very different experience to users by offering new fonts and tools to improve the drawing editor.
The new feature will allow users to easily switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options shown above the keyboard.
With the new feature, users can change text alignment to the left, center, or right.
