Schedule Group Call

WhatsApp is now testing a new feature allowing users to schedule a group call.

01 Mar, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Helpful Feature

After testing is completed and the feature will allow users to choose the name, who will join and when it will take place.

01 Mar, 2023

Edit Messages

WhatsApp is now developing a new feature that would allow users to edit messages after they have sent them.

01 Mar, 2023

Time to Edit Messages

With the new feature, users will have up to 15 minutes to edit their messages in order to fix any mistake.

01 Mar, 2023

Search Bar Update

For those who struggle to navigate through the app’s settings, iOS users can soon expect to have a search bar.

01 Mar, 2023

Search For Specific Settings

01 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vivo Launches Vivo V27 Pro in India

 Find Out More