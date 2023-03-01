WhatsApp is now testing a new feature allowing users to schedule a group call.
After testing is completed and the feature will allow users to choose the name, who will join and when it will take place.
WhatsApp is now developing a new feature that would allow users to edit messages after they have sent them.
With the new feature, users will have up to 15 minutes to edit their messages in order to fix any mistake.
For those who struggle to navigate through the app’s settings, iOS users can soon expect to have a search bar.
