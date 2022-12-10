How To Use Telegram Without SIM Card

Telegram now allows users to sign up without using a SIM card. Users can do so by using Fragment platform.

10 Dec, 2022

Shrimansi Kaushik

What is Fragment?

Fragment is a platform that sells anonymous numbers and usernames. It is based on The Open Network or TON. Those interested can buy anonymous numbers and usernames for $16 or 9 TON.

10 Dec, 2022

How To Use Telegram Without SIM Card: Step 1

Follow These Steps To Use Telegram Without A SIM Card: Open Telegram app on your smartphone.

10 Dec, 2022

How To Use Telegram Without SIM Card: Step 2

Next, tap on Get Started

10 Dec, 2022

How To Use Telegram Without SIM Card: Step 3

Here, enter the blockchain-powered anonymous number purchased from Fragment

10 Dec, 2022

How To Use Telegram Without SIM Card: Step 4

You will need to enter the OTP to verify your account. The OTP will be sent on the Fragment anonymous number

10 Dec, 2022

How To Use Telegram Without SIM Card: Step 5

After entering the OTP, you can setup your account and will be able to use Telegram without SIM

10 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kajol Redefines Charm in Stunning Beige And Red Saree by Manish Malhotra

 Find Out More