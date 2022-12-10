Telegram now allows users to sign up without using a SIM card. Users can do so by using Fragment platform.
Fragment is a platform that sells anonymous numbers and usernames. It is based on The Open Network or TON. Those interested can buy anonymous numbers and usernames for $16 or 9 TON.
Follow These Steps To Use Telegram Without A SIM Card: Open Telegram app on your smartphone.
Next, tap on Get Started
Here, enter the blockchain-powered anonymous number purchased from Fragment
You will need to enter the OTP to verify your account. The OTP will be sent on the Fragment anonymous number
After entering the OTP, you can setup your account and will be able to use Telegram without SIM
