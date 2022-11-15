Xiaomi 13, the smartphone from the Chinese technology giant, is expected to launch in India soon. It is also reported that Xiaomi 13 could launch with a ceramic back cover made by BYD.
15 Nov, 2022
Xiaomi 13 is believed to launch in China by December 2022 and later enter the Indian market. However, Xiaomi has made no confirmation regarding the handset yet.
15 Nov, 2022
Xiaomi 13 is believed to launch two variants in China: A Pro variant and a standard one. The Pro model is likely to be priced Rs 66,800 in India, as per OnLeaks.
15 Nov, 2022
According to reports, Xiaomi 13 could sport a 2K resolution LTPO display including a hole-punch. It could also feature eye protection dimming technology.
15 Nov, 2022
It is expected that Xiaomi 13 could feature a self-developed IC that allows the smartphone to offer 100W wired fast capability in a single cell battery.
15 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!