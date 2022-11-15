Xiaomi 13 in India Soon

Xiaomi 13, the smartphone from the Chinese technology giant, is expected to launch in India soon. It is also reported that Xiaomi 13 could launch with a ceramic back cover made by BYD.

Xiaomi 13 to Launch in China in Dec 2022

Xiaomi 13 is believed to launch in China by December 2022 and later enter the Indian market. However, Xiaomi has made no confirmation regarding the handset yet.

Xiaomi 13 to Come With 2 Variants

Xiaomi 13 is believed to launch two variants in China: A Pro variant and a standard one. The Pro model is likely to be priced Rs 66,800 in India, as per OnLeaks.

Xiaomi 13: Expected Features

According to reports, Xiaomi 13 could sport a 2K resolution LTPO display including a hole-punch. It could also feature eye protection dimming technology.

Xiaomi 13: Battery Capacity

It is expected that Xiaomi 13 could feature a self-developed IC that allows the smartphone to offer 100W wired fast capability in a single cell battery.

