Xiaomi 14 Ultra Complete Specifications
08 Mar, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra made its debut in Indian market with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra 16GBRAM + 512GB Storage.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a 6.73 inch with 120Hz display.
The smartphone comes with 5300 mAh with 90W Fast Charging support.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered on Android v14 with HyperOS skin.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a Leica Triple setup with 50 MP sensors each
It is available in black and white colours in India
