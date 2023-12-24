CapCut: An all-in-one AI platform that enables users to design images, edit, and generate videos within browsers.
24 Dec, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Character AI: It is a chatbot that allows users to find or create a character to interact with.
ChatGPT: It received around 14.6 billion visits over the year and dominated the traffic to generative AI tools.
Civitai: It is a storehouse for AI art models created for Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image diffusion model.
Google Bard: A collaborative chat tool launched in March 2023, Bard sources information from the web.
Hugging Face: AI-based data science platform that enables users to build, train, & deploy ML models.
Janitor AI: A character chatbot that allows users to create characters or interact with characters created by other users.
MidJourney: AI-powered image generator that creates visuals from natural language text prompts.
NovelAI: AI writing assistant for storytelling and text-to-image synthesis. Average monthly visits increased by 918,900.
QuillBot: An online writing assistant that paraphrases and restructures text, helping users improve their content.
