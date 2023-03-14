Yellow iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Go On SALE From Today
iPhone 14 in yellow variant costs Rs. 79,990. iPhone 14 Plus comes at the starting price of Rs. 89,990.
Redington India, one of Apple’s distributors, has announced to sell the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus yellow variant bundled with several discount offers.
Buyers can get benefits worth Rs. 15,000 with store discounts, instant cashback and exchanging their old iPhones.
The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC. The base variant runs iOS 16 out-of-the-box.
It comes packed with a dual rear camera unit which gets a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel, along with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera
Yellow iPhone 14 comes with amazing battery life, with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.
