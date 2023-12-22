YouTube’s New MONEY MAKING Features For Indian Video Creators
YouTube has launched new features to help Indian creators monetize their content effectively.
New tools are being added to YouTube Studio to simplify the process for podcasters.
It is bringing YouTube BrandConnect to India, giving creators and advertisers a better way to collaborate.
Podcasts on YouTube Music for offline, and background listening.
Fan funding growth and opportunities for branded content.
BrandConnect now available to eligible creators and select advertisers.
YouTube's creative entrepreneurs contributed over Rs. 16,000 crore to the Indian GDP in 2022.
