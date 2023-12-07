Most Expensive Things Owned by Revanth Reddy
07 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Revanth Reddy is all set to take oath as Telangana chief minister on Thursday.
From Zilla Parishad member to CMO, Revanth Reddy enjoys a remarkable political journey.
Revanth Reddy's assets are pegged to be at Rs 30 crore.
Revanth Reddy's income for financial year 2022-2023 had been Rs 13,76,700 as per his income tax return.
Revanth Reddy's total assets include movable assets such as cash, deposits in banks, financial institutions.
Revanth Reddy's Gross total value of movable asset as per affidavit is Rs 2,18,93,343 and that of his wife is Rs 2,92,68,009.
Revanth Reddy's immovable assets like agricultural land, non-agricultural land, residential buildings are worth Rs 8,62,33,567.
His wife's immovable property is recorded at Rs 15,02,67,225.
Revanth Reddy hasn't invested in stocks or government schemes, while his wife has put Rs 2,16,770 into a real estate company.
Revanth Reddy and his wife own two houses each valued at Rs 12.28 crore.
Revanth Reddy on Wednesday reached Hyderabad to a grand welcome from party supporters.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Best Biryani Places In Hyderabad