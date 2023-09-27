Check Telangana Rainfall Alert Today
27 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD predicted heavy rains for Telangana and said thunderstorm activity will continue till September 30.
The weather office has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, indicating heavy rains till month-end.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu are also likely to witness heavy rains till September 30.
Odisha and Karnataka will witness heavy rains on September 29 and 30 respectively.
Kerala will also witness heavy rains during September 28-30.
Parts of Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra will also witness heavy rainfall during September 26-29.
The weather office has predicted heavy showers for Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on September 30.
Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Gujarat will witness thunderstorms with lightning on September 27.
Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana are likely to witness similar weather conditions on September 29 and 30.
Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to occur over Kerala and Mahe till September 30.
