Check Telangana Weather Update Today
01 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Telangana is expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls from September 1 to 3, 2023.
The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the state till Sunday.
IMD has predicted heavy rains for Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday.
Vikarabad district received highest rainfall of 40.5 mm, Hyderabad, Bandlaguda received highest rainfall of 3.5 mm.
The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of India till September 3.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Kerala to witness heavy rainfall on September 1.
Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, to receive heavy rains on September 2.
The Met department said rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued over the rest of the country during the next five days.
