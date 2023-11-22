Check Hyderabad Weather Update Today
22 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains for Hyderabad for the upcoming days.
Hyderabad is expected to experience hazy weather during morning hours from Wednesday to Friday.
All six zones in Hyderabad such as Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally will witness rainfall.
Telangana and Hyderabad have witnessed heavy monsoon season this year with rainfall exceeding normal levels.
Telangana has received an average rainfall of 843.3 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 725.1 .
Hyderabad has experienced an average rainfall of 731.1 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 601.1 mm.
Hyderabad is likely to witness a cloudy sky and receive rainfall on November 22, 23, and 24.
IMD has also predicted heavy rains for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka on Thursday.
Delhi will experience mainly clear sky with mist and shallow fog in the morning.
West Bengal and Sikkim will experience partly cloudy sky today.
Shimla in Himachal Pradesh will experience sunny weather on Wednesday.
