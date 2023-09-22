Check Telangana Weather Update Today
22 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains and issued yellow alert for several districts.
The districts that will witness heavy rains include Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial.
Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, and Sircilla will witness heavy rains.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits are also expected to experience light to moderate rainfall on Friday.
Several areas in North Telangana witnessed heavy rains on Thursday.
Sirpur and Kouthala in Asifabad received 113.8 mm and 101.5mm rain respectively on Thursday.
The IMD predicted heavy rains for Odisha till Saturday morning under the influence of a low-pressure.
IMD also predicted heavy rains for West Bengal and Sikkim till September 24.
Bihar will also witness heavy rains till September 23, the IMD said.
The weather department predicted heavy rains for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh till September 23.
Gujarat will also witness heavy rains till September 27, IMD said in its weather forecast.
