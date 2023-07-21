Heavy Rains Predicted For Telangana
21 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The weather department has predicted more rains for Telangana and said thundershowers will be witnessed in several parts.
The IMD said yellow and orange alerts will continue for the next 3 days in Telangana.
Heavy rains are expected at several places including Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Medchal.
On July 21, heavy rain is expected in Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem of Telangana.
On July 22, heavy rain is expected in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad.
On July 23, heavy rain is expected in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally.
On July 24, heavy rain is expected in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad of Telangana.
