10 Best Places To Visit During Diwali In 2023
Your first choice for a Diwali getaway could be Amritsar. See The Golden Temple after dusk to find one of the main attractions.
Visit the beautiful state of Assam during the festive season of Diwali. Experience the different cultures in the northeastern state. of Assam
Ayodhya can be your perfect Diwali trip in 2023. The birthplace of Ram is decorated with colourful lights diyas.
During Diwali, visit the stunning state of Kolkata. The city pays homage to the goddess Kali and invites visitors to visit Park Street, Howrah Bridge, and other locations.
Located in Tamil Nadu the city of Madurai offers you an exquisite site to celebrate Diwali in South Indian tradition. After sunset, the city comes to life with lights and diyas placed in every household.
During the Diwali season, Mysore provides amazing views. For breathtaking Diwali experience, head to the Mysore Palace.
In preparation for Kali Pooja, the state of Odisha observes the festival of lights in a fashion that is unique to itself. During this time of year, several pandals can be explored.
Pushkar in Rajasthan is a famous city that comes to life during the festival of lights, i.e. Diwali, and Pushkar is a well-liked destination for tourists due to its spirituality and beauty.
During Diwali, the luxurious city of Udaipur in Rajasthan witnesses people illuminating the night sky with exquisite lanterns, a sight to behold.
Take a boat ride on the Ganges River in Varanasi, enjoy the serenity and peace of sitting on the ghats, and discover the real meaning of Dev Deepavali.
