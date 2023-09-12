10 Best Places To Visit In Sri Lanka-In Pics
Sigiriya The Ancient Rock Fortress: Standing tall at 200 vertical meters above the plain, the 'Rock' is a monolith that was transformed into a spectacular 'water garden' through impressive civil engineering.
Situated in the city of Kandy, Sri Lanka, is the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, a Buddhist temple that is part of the royal palace complex. The temple is home to the Relic of the tooth of Buddha.
Sri Lanka's Udawalawe National Park is recognized for its exceptional tourist attractions, such as wildlife, safaris, hotels, and a renowned elephant orphanage. The park is home to a diverse range of animals and birds, with elephants being a prominent feature.
Located among the five passes to the Central highlands of Sri Lanka, this spot offers a picturesque view of the pass. The ascent to this point is estimated to take around an hour for an individual of average fitness.
Visiting the Botanical Garden is a highly recommended activity. Whether you enjoy learning about its past, admiring the stunning exhibits, strolling through the lush greenery, or crossing the suspension bridge, there is something for everyone.
Pidurangala Rock, located beside the world-famous Sigiriya Lion Rock, It offers an amazing 360-degree panorama. Hiking to the top is doable for both of these worth while viewpoints.
Sri Lanka's Nine Arches Bridge, popularly known as the Bridge in the Sky, is a viaduct bridge. It is one among the country's outstanding instances of colonial-era railway building.
Dambulla cave temple, commonly known as the Golden Temple of Dambulla, is a World Heritage Site in Sri Lanka, located in the country's central region.
Galle Fort, on the southwest coast of Sri Lanka, was established first by the Portuguese in 1588, then heavily fortified by the Dutch in the 17th century beginning in 1649.
Gangaramaya Temple, a mix of modern architectural and cultural essence, is one of the most important temples in Colombo, Sri Lanka. It was finished in the late nineteenth century and is located on Beira Lake.
