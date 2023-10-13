10 Facts About Rajasthan That Might Surprise You-In Pics

13 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Rajasthan is home to colour-coded cities

Rajasthan is the largest state in India

There’s a temple dedicated to rats in Rajasthan - Rat Temple (Karni Mata Temple)

There’s also a temple dedicated to a motorbike in Rajasthan (Bullet Baba Temple)

Rajasthan is home to the only Brahma temple in the world (Brahma Temple in Pushkar)

There’s a haunted town in Rajasthan (Kuldhara near Jaisalmer)

Rajasthan only has 1 hill station (Mount Abu, in the Aravalli Hills)

There are 9 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has two state animals (camel and chinkara)

The Great Wall of India is in Rajasthan

