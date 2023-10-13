10 Facts About Rajasthan That Might Surprise You-In Pics
Rajasthan is home to colour-coded cities
Rajasthan is the largest state in India
There’s a temple dedicated to rats in Rajasthan - Rat Temple (Karni Mata Temple)
There’s also a temple dedicated to a motorbike in Rajasthan (Bullet Baba Temple)
Rajasthan is home to the only Brahma temple in the world (Brahma Temple in Pushkar)
There’s a haunted town in Rajasthan (Kuldhara near Jaisalmer)
Rajasthan only has 1 hill station (Mount Abu, in the Aravalli Hills)
There are 9 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Rajasthan
Rajasthan has two state animals (camel and chinkara)
The Great Wall of India is in Rajasthan
