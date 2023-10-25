10 Lesser Known Tourist Destinations Of India You Must Visit- In Pics

25 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Bundi, Rajasthan- a charming old-world town with elaborate havelis, step wells, and other old-world features. In Rajasthan's majestic beauty.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland- It offers expansive views of a distinctive floral carpet. Venture out on a hiking excursion through this beautiful paradise.

Gokarna, Karnataka- sometimes called the "quieter Goa," has gorgeous beaches, hiking paths, and a calmer atmosphere.

Halebidu, Karnataka- This undiscovered gem is home to the magnificent Hoysaleswara Temple and features beautiful Hoysala architecture.

The historical ruins of the UNESCO World Heritage Site transport you back in time. Enter a realm where every stone is engraved with the memory of the past.

Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu- which has flowing waterfalls and boat rides, is frequently referred to as the "Niagara Falls of India".

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh- often referred to as "Mini Switzerland," is home to lush meadows, substantial forests, and a beautiful lake.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand- With its Oak and Pine forests, British colonial buildings, and tranquil hill station, Lansdowne is ideal for nature enthusiasts.

Nubra Valley, Ladakh- a unique Ladakhi treasure, offers an unearthly scenery with sand dunes and the Bactrian camel. Explore Ladakh's captivating terrain.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh- is located in the far-flung slopes of the Himalayas, is home to beautiful landscapes, an intriguing indigenous culture,

