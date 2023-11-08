10 Little-Known Tricks for Perfect Sleep on a Flight
08 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Wear an eye mask to keep out the light
Turn off electronic devices to reduce distractions and exposure to blue light
Try out different sleeping positions and use neck pillows for support
To combat dryness and dehydration, drink plenty of water
Choose clothing that is loose-fitting and comfortable and will not restrict movement
To block out cabin noises, use earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones
To relax the mind and body, try deep breathing exercises or meditation
Instead of heavy meals before and during the flight, opt for light, healthy snacks
To keep a comfortable temperature, adjust the air vents or dress in layers
To promote relaxation, use essential oils or aromatherapy sprays
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Places To Visit During Diwali In 2023