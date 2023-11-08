10 Little-Known Tricks for Perfect Sleep on a Flight

08 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Wear an eye mask to keep out the light

Turn off electronic devices to reduce distractions and exposure to blue light

Try out different sleeping positions and use neck pillows for support

To combat dryness and dehydration, drink plenty of water

Choose clothing that is loose-fitting and comfortable and will not restrict movement

To block out cabin noises, use earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones

To relax the mind and body, try deep breathing exercises or meditation

Instead of heavy meals before and during the flight, opt for light, healthy snacks

To keep a comfortable temperature, adjust the air vents or dress in layers

To promote relaxation, use essential oils or aromatherapy sprays

Thanks For Reading!

