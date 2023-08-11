Rambagh Palace, Jaipur (Rs 24,000 - Rs 4,00,000)
11 Aug, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad ( Rs 24,000 – Rs 4,00,000)
Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur (Rs 21,000 – Rs 4,00,000)
Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur (Rs 17,500 – Rs 3,80,000)
The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur (Rs 25,500 – Rs 2,00,000)
The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur (Rs 25,500 – Rs 1,50,000)
The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra ( Rs 25,000 – Rs 1,50,000)
The Leela Palace, Udaipur (Rs 17,000 – Rs 1,00,000)
The Leela Palace, New Delhi (Rs 11,000 - Rs 3,50,000)
Kumarakom Lake Resort, Kerala (Rs 12,000 – Rs 50,000)
